iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

