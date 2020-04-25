iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,511,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,537 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $83,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 207,493 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,768,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,483,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 530,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 190,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

