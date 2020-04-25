iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after buying an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

