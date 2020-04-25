iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $154.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

