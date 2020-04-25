IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Get IQIYI alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.