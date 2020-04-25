Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

ITP opened at C$12.62 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.03.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$384.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

