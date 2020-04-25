Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.10 EPS and its Q2 guidance to approx $1.10 EPS.

Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Intel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.