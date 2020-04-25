Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IBP. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $78.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.22.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,108,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 121,886 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 74,397 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

