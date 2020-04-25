Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 11,067 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,400,860.86.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,136,138.22.

Shares of ZM opened at $158.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,985.25. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Stephens cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

