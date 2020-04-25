Insider Selling: Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) General Counsel Sells 7,138 Shares of Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 7,138 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $686,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,568.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IPHI opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

