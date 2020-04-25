Insider Buying: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Director Buys $950,000.00 in Stock

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Director Theodore Leonsis purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,496.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $629.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.71. Groupon Inc has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Groupon by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth $145,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Groupon by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Groupon by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,123,301 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

