Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

INOV opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Inovalon has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.