Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.75 at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$9.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE INO.UN opened at C$6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.39 and a one year high of C$11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.70.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.