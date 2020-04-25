Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.10 million and a P/E ratio of -22.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innate Pharma stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,545,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,273,000. Innate Pharma makes up approximately 2.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Innate Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

