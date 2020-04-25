Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Imperial Oil from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.16.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$18.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.