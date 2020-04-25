Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Imperial Oil from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ IMO opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

