Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $21.97. Zacks Investment Research now has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Immunomedics shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 27,198,064 shares traded.

According to Zacks, “Immunomedics got a significant boost with the recent FDA approval for its lead drug, Trodelvy (sacituzumabgovitecan-hziy), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of patients with mTNBC. The successful commercialization of the drug will bring in sales for the company. Meanwhile, Trodelvy is being evaluated in several label expansion studies, including earlier-line settings for breast cancer and other cancer indications. A late-stage study on the candidate was recently halted due to its compelling efficacy. Immunomedics is also evaluating acituzumab in other cancer types. However, competition is stiff from bigwigs in the market. Pipeline setbacks will also weigh on shares.”

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,767,000 after purchasing an additional 220,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.