Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunomedics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.92.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,610,550 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,724,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,802,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

