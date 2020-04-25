Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Trimmed by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $62,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average is $168.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.