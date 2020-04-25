IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,880 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for about 4.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 1.00% of IDEX worth $105,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.63. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.42.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

