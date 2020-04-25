Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.48.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$3.38 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $836.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.12.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.66 million.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.