Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 1,506,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 112,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.