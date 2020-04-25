Horrell Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

