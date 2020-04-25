Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

