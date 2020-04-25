Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.63.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

