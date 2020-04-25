Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

