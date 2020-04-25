Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $9.19.

NYSE HT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $178,476.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,986. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.