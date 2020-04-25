Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,378,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 134,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 180,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 407,439 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $10,632,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 217,626 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

