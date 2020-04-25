Head-To-Head Review: China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) versus The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Recycling Energy and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy N/A -53.58% -25.70% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Recycling Energy and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Recycling Energy and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy $4.89 million 1.22 -$66.00 million N/A N/A The9 $2.54 million 6.26 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Summary

The9 beats China Recycling Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

