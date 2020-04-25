Head to Head Review: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) versus Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Automatic Data Processing 0 10 4 0 2.29

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $171.11, indicating a potential upside of 22.90%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Akerna.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 9.74 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $14.18 billion 4.24 $2.29 billion $5.45 25.55

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna N/A -88.38% -46.68% Automatic Data Processing 16.97% 46.96% 5.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Akerna on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

