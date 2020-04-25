Head to Head Contrast: ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) & International Money Express (OTCMKTS:IMXI)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ICTS International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ICTS International and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 5 3 0 2.38

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.64%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than ICTS International.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 6.14% 58.31% 11.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICTS International and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $345.22 million 0.31 -$11.23 million N/A N/A International Money Express $319.60 million 0.90 $19.61 million $0.82 9.23

International Money Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICTS International.

Summary

International Money Express beats ICTS International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

