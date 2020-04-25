Head to Head Contrast: CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) & ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY)

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR alerts:

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR $8.08 billion 0.24 $446.06 million N/A N/A CRODA INTL PLC/ADR $1.76 billion 4.27 $285.90 million $1.18 24.70

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A CRODA INTL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CRODA INTL PLC/ADR 1 4 2 0 2.14

Volatility and Risk

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR beats CRODA INTL PLC/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services. It primarily serves the automotive, home and mobile, healthcare, and environment and energy markets. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.in January 2019. Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.