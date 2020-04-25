Head to Head Comparison: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) & SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 11.56 $37.01 million $0.39 251.74 SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -8.84

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 4.70% 8.27% 3.86% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 5 9 0 2.64 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $116.79, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders; and a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich's ataxia. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; and Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of specific BRAF driver mutations and genetic fusions, which is in preclinical studies in a range of tumor models with BRAF mutations or fusions. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as other standalone medicines. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.