Head-To-Head Comparison: CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) versus Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. CDK Global pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resources Connection pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CDK Global has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Resources Connection has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Resources Connection is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares CDK Global and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 2.36% -63.55% 13.01% Resources Connection 4.52% 11.74% 7.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.91 billion 2.20 $124.00 million $3.14 11.05 Resources Connection $729.00 million 0.46 $31.47 million $1.03 10.10

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CDK Global and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 Resources Connection 1 0 0 0 1.00

CDK Global presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.05%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDK Global beats Resources Connection on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services. It also provides information management services comprising program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic and crisis communications, and restructuring services; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management services that include governance, assessments, auditing and automation of programs managing regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal audits, operational risk management, and data security and privacy services. Further, it provides strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and change management, organization development and effectiveness, employment engagement, compensation and incentive plan strategies and design, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategy and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a cloud-based GRC software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

