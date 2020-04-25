Head-To-Head Analysis: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & Pharmacyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB)

Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Pharmacyte Biotech alerts:

Pharmacyte Biotech has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pharmacyte Biotech and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -89.24% -76.41% bluebird bio -1,767.49% -51.23% -40.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharmacyte Biotech and bluebird bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.07 million N/A N/A bluebird bio $44.67 million 72.93 -$789.61 million ($14.31) -4.09

Pharmacyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pharmacyte Biotech and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A bluebird bio 0 4 14 0 2.78

bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $120.60, suggesting a potential upside of 105.87%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Summary

bluebird bio beats Pharmacyte Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharmacyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.