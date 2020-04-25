Head-To-Head Analysis: AdaptHealth (AHCO) & The Competition

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AdaptHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AdaptHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 77 123 107 2 2.11

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.46%. Given AdaptHealth’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 53.43 AdaptHealth Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

