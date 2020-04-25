HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 95,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $2,471,852.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

