Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,337 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,494,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 32.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.89. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

