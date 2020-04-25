Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 22,939 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.