Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 173 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,762 shares of company stock worth $12,866,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $514.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

