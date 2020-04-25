Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 16,017 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of UTX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

