Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 157 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

