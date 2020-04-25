Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 14,339 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

