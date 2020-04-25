Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 11,100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 200.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

