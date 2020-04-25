Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

