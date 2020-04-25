Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

