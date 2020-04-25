Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,474 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO opened at $328.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

