Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.32 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $147.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $198.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

