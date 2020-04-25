Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.89 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on D. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

