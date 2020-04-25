Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,083,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

